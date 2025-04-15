World’s First Relationship Insurance Goes Viral: Loyalty Pays, Breakups Don’t | Watch Now

In a move that’s both baffling and intriguing the internet, a new website called Zikilove has gone viral for launching what it claims to be the world’s first-ever relationship insurance policy. The concept allows couples to “bet on their love” by paying annual premiums and receiving a payout—if they stay together.

How Zikilove’s Relationship Insurance Works

In a viral Instagram video posted by content creator Sohan Rai, known as @zikiguy, the policy is pitched as a revolutionary tool to incentivize long-term commitment in romantic relationships. According to Rai and the official site, Zikilove offers:

A 5-year premium payment plan

A 10x return on the total premium if the couple marries

on the total premium if the couple Zero payout in case of a breakup

The site cheekily notes:

“If you break up, you get nothing (except life experience and emotional damage).”

The unique offering uses AI-powered relationship analysis tools to assess compatibility and track patterns, making it a futuristic blend of love, data, and finance.

Viral Video Sparks Internet Buzz

The video has quickly amassed thousands of views and reactions across platforms. In it, Rai describes Zikilove as:

“The first insurance that rewards you for staying loyal in a relationship.”

He adds,

“In an era of situationships and short-term flings, we’re bringing accountability and reward to real love.” Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions ranging from amusement to curiosity:

“Can I take out multiple policies at the same time? (asking for a friend),” joked one.

“As a relationship expert, I’ve never seen a more game-changing product in this space,” said another.

“Breakup hits hard, but losing the money too? That’s a premium heartbreak package,” quipped a third.

Divided Opinions: Innovative or Insensitive?

The announcement has sparked polarizing discussions online. While some applaud the idea as a motivational financial incentive for commitment, others see it as a cynical gamble on relationships.

Supporters say:

It’s a fun, modern take on love and commitment.

on love and commitment. It encourages long-term thinking in a swipe-right dating culture.

in a swipe-right dating culture. Couples who are serious can use the payout for wedding expenses or future planning.

Critics argue:

It commercializes relationships.

It adds financial pressure to already sensitive emotional dynamics.

to already sensitive emotional dynamics. It reduces love to a transactional contract.

What Is Zikilove? And Is It Legit?

While Zikilove is still in its waitlist phase at Zikilove.com, the buzz suggests it may be more than just a stunt. According to the site, the insurance product is powered by AI relationship data, and the company plans to offer customized plans based on couple behavior.

No official financial partners or legal underwriters have been confirmed yet, raising questions about the legitimacy and future scalability of the service.