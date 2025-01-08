Xiaomi India Launches Redmi 14C 5G and Celebrates ₹1000 Crore Milestone for Redmi Note 14 Series

Hyderabad: Xiaomi India has unveiled the Redmi 14C 5G, setting a new benchmark in budget smartphones. Alongside this launch, the company celebrated a significant achievement with its Redmi Note 14 5G series generating ₹1000 crore in revenue within two weeks of its launch in India.

Redmi 14C 5G: Features & Pricing

The Redmi 14C 5G offers a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 600 nits brightness, powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor. The device comes with up to 12GB RAM (including extended RAM) and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Camera: 50MP AI dual-camera setup.

50MP AI dual-camera setup. Battery: 5160mAh with 18W fast charging.

5160mAh with 18W fast charging. OS: Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 14, with 2 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Pricing:

INR 9,999 (4GB + 64GB)

INR 10,999 (4GB + 128GB)

INR 11,999 (6GB + 128GB)

Availability begins January 10, 2025, on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorized retail stores.

Redmi Note 14 5G Series Highlights

The Redmi Note 14 5G series stands out with its durability, including Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, IP69 certification, and advanced battery technology. Features like a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera deliver premium performance in the mid-range segment.

Xiaomi India’s latest offerings reaffirm its commitment to delivering innovation and value to Indian consumers.