Middle East

Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil, aviation, military targets

Yemen's Houthi group said it had launched six missile and drone attacks against oil facilities, airports and a military position across Saudi Arabia.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui30 October 2026 - 10:38
Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil, aviation, military targets
Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil, aviation, military targets

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Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group said it had launched six missile and drone attacks against oil facilities, airports and a military position across Saudi Arabia.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement broadcast by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV that three ballistic missile attacks targeted the Ras Tanura refinery and Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq, both in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, and the Rabigh refinery on the country’s Red Sea coast, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two other operations targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh with missiles, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam in the Eastern Province with a drone, Sarea added, claiming the latter disrupted air traffic.

Another operation struck what Sarea described as a command center for Saudi military forces in the southern border region of Najran. He claimed the attack caused casualties among soldiers and officers.

Sarea said the attacks were launched in response to recent Saudi strikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen.

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Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward the Saudi capital Riyadh, the Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday evening, while the Houthis said 27 people were killed in Saudi airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen.

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition said that Saudi air defenses had intercepted three Houthi ballistic missiles, two toward Riyadh and one toward the Eastern Province.

The latest strikes came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with the two sides exchanging cross-border attacks in recent weeks.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.

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Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui30 October 2026 - 10:38
Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
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