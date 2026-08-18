Yogi govt raises duty allowance of PRD personnel to Rs 600, launches cashless healthcare for 31,000 volunteers

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced an increase in the daily duty allowance of Provincial Rakshak Dal (PRD) volunteers from Rs 500 to Rs 600 and launched a cashless healthcare facility for more than 31,000 PRD volunteers and their families across the state.

Addressing the PRD volunteers’ conference and the launch of cashless medical scheme in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said the new healthcare facility would provide treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh at government and empanelled hospitals. He described the initiative as an important step towards supporting PRD volunteers and their families.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the state government had introduced the facility in recognition of the services, discipline and commitment demonstrated by PRD volunteers. He said they have contributed to the successful conduct of various events across Uttar Pradesh and assisted the police and administration in revenue-related matters. Their responsibilities have also included traffic management, election duties and other assignments.

CM Yogi said the duty allowance had been increased several times since his government came to power.

“Until 2019, PRD volunteers received Rs 250 per day, his government increased it to Rs 375 in 2019, Rs 395 in 2022 and Rs 500 in 2025. It will now be raised to Rs 600 per day,” he annouced.

He said the role of PRD volunteers has also expanded significantly. While they earlier faced a shortage of duty opportunities, the state now requires more volunteers to meet its growing responsibilities.

The Chief Minister suggested that PRD personnel should be given important assignments involving traffic management, metro security, airport security and the protection of government offices. Their services could also be utilised for security arrangements during land measurement and related exercises.

The Chief Minister also highlighted changes in facilities for police and security personnel, saying the government was working to provide better infrastructure and working conditions. He said new buildings for police personnel were being constructed in 56 districts, with several expected to rank among the tallest buildings in their respective districts.

He said the changes represented not merely infrastructure development but also a shift in the government’s approach towards providing security personnel with dignity, better working conditions and improved facilities.

Targeting previous governments, CM Yogi alleged that development had not been their priority and accused them of allowing crime, riots and criminal elements to flourish. He said the present government had changed the direction of the state by prioritising law and order and development.

The Chief Minister also slammed previous administrations for alleged corruption and siphoning of public funds. Referring to concerns over assets held in Dubai during the recent US-Iran conflict, he said those who had accumulated illegal wealth abroad were now worried about their holdings.

CM Yogi further said that Uttar Pradesh now followed the rule of law but was moving forward with an agenda centered on development and security.