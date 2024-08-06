Yogibear Collective’s Open Mic Launch Party: A Night of Creativity and Fun

Hyderabad: Yogibear Collective, the newest hotspot in town for creative minds, hosted its grand party with a vibrant open mic event that had the audience buzzing with excitement.

Nestled in the heart of Begumpet, Yogibear is quickly making a name for itself with its fantastic acoustics and an experimental vibe perfect for workshops, performances, and all sorts of activities.

The evening was skillfully hosted by the renowned Aishan Vali and Shalini Maiti, who played conversational roulette, keeping the session lively and interactive. The duo’s chemistry and wit set the tone for a night filled with diverse talents and electrifying performances.

The launch party featured an array of acts that showcased the depth and variety of talent the city has to offer. A rap performance by Aishan Vali and Unos ignited the stage. Followed by some amazing musicians adding a touch of magic.

Among the musicians, Akram-ul-Haq, a fingerstyle guitarist celebrated by Rolling Stone magazine, had a number of his students play, mesmerising the crowd with their soulful strings.

The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the interactive theatre show, a whirlwind of 15 plays performed in just 30 minutes. This innovative format kept the audience on their toes, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and engagement.

Directed by Yogibear’s co-founder, Chandini Agarwal, the show featured a cast of well-known theatre actors who delivered stellar performances that left a lasting impression. The Event ended with a heart pumping performance by Rohit Deval- Unos.

Yogibear’s launch party was more than just an event; it was a celebration of creativity and community. The new space promises to be a hub for artists and enthusiasts alike, offering a platform for a wide range of creative endeavours.

As the night came to a close, the excitement and joy on everyone’s faces were evident. Yogibear has undoubtedly made its mark as a dynamic and welcoming space for creativity to flourish. Begumpet can now look forward to many more nights of inspiration and innovation.