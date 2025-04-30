“You Can Now Get a Passport Sitting at Home – Here’s What You Must Know First”

If you haven’t yet applied for a passport in India, there’s good news—you can now apply from the comfort of your home. With the Indian government’s digital push, the online passport application process has become simple and hassle-free. Here’s everything you need to know.

Why a Passport Is Essential

A passport is one of the most important identity documents, especially if you plan to travel abroad. Just like PAN cards for income tax and banking, a passport is essential for international travel. Without one, you cannot leave the country legally.

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for Passport Online

You can easily apply for your passport online by following the steps below:

Visit the Official Website

Go to https://passportindia.gov.in, the official website for passport services. Register as a New User Click on ‘New User/Register Now’.

Fill in your name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID to create your account.

Once registered, log in using your user ID and password. Fill the Application Form After logging in, click on ‘Apply for Fresh Passport’ or ‘Reissue Passport’ (as applicable).

or (as applicable). Fill in your personal details, address, and other required information.

Review the details and submit the form. Pay and Schedule Appointment After submission, click on ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment’ .

. Choose the nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and select an available time slot.

and select an available time slot. Make the payment through net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI.

Passport Fees in India

Normal Passport Fee : ₹1,500 (approx.)

: ₹1,500 (approx.) Tatkaal (Urgent) Passport: Additional charges apply based on urgency and service.

Once you make the payment, download the payment receipt. This receipt must be carried along with your documents during your appointment.

Verification and Passport Delivery

Visit your chosen Passport Seva Kendra on the scheduled date with all original documents.

on the scheduled date with all original documents. The process includes biometric capture, document verification, and police verification .

. After successful verification, your passport will be dispatched to your registered address.