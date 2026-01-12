“You Never Get Bored Watching Him”: Chitrangda on Salman Khan

Mumbai: Actress Chitrangda Singh, who will next be seen in “Battle Of Galwan”, has heaped praise on superstar Salman Khan, calling him an instinctive performer whose vast experience reflects effortlessly in his work. Speaking about her experience of working with the actor, Chitrangda said that Salman does not rely on conventional preparation methods, as his process unfolds subconsciously.

“Salman, I think, you know, is one of those actors, firstly, you know, there’s this huge experience. I don’t think he needs to go into a room and start prepping, it’s something that happens subconsciously for him,” Chitrangda told IANS. She shared that his understanding of a character develops gradually, often without others realising the amount of effort he invests in shaping a role.

“He slowly gets there, and you don’t even realize the kind of effort that he puts behind becoming the character or playing a certain role,” she said. Describing him as deeply instinctive, the actress noted that Salman consciously avoids playing scenes, lines, or emotions in a predictable manner. “He is someone who is very instinctive, and I think one thing that I’ve seen is that he probably tries not to play any scene, any line, any moment, or any emotion in the most straightforward, predictive way, which is what is interesting and why you don’t get bored of watching him on screen.”

“He keeps it fresh and quite spontaneous onset, so yeah, it was fun working with him,” she added. Talking about ‘Battle of Galwan’, the film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat. The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is set to release on April 17.