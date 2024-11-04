Hyderabad

Young Men Apologize After Diwali Incident with Gandhi Statue in Hyderabad

In a notable turn of events, a group of young men who had sparked outrage during Diwali by placing firecrackers in the mouth of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hyderabad’s Bowenpally area, have now come forward with a public apology.

Fouzia Farhana4 November 2024 - 19:58
The video of the incident had gone viral, leading to widespread criticism.

In a recent video released by the same individuals, they are seen placing a garland on the Gandhi statue and bowing before it, asking for forgiveness. With folded hands, they expressed regret, saying, “Mahatma… forgive us, we won’t repeat such an act again.”

The young men voluntarily apologized before any official action was taken by the police, showing remorse for their actions.

