Young Woman Falls onto Tracks While Attempting to Board Moving Train: Video

Kanpur: A disturbing incident at the Kanpur Railway Station has gone viral, showing a young woman falling onto the tracks while attempting to board a moving train.

The incident occurred when the woman had just gotten off a train to buy some snacks. As the train began to move, she tried to catch up and board the train in a hurry. However, in her attempt to leap back onto the platform, she lost her balance, skidded, and fell onto the tracks.

Fortunately, the woman sustained only minor injuries and was quickly helped by railway staff. She was immediately rushed to the railway hospital for treatment.

The video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, raising concerns over safety at railway stations, especially during the boarding and disembarking process.

Railway authorities are urging passengers to exercise caution when boarding or alighting from trains, emphasizing the importance of following safety protocols to avoid such accidents.