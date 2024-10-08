‘Your Mobile Number Will Be Blocked in 2 Hours’: Beware of New Scam Method

New Delhi: While technology has significantly improved connectivity and convenience, it has also paved the way for cybercrime. Recently, a new online scam has emerged, with fraudsters impersonating officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to deceive individuals. Here’s what you need to know about this scam and the associated warning from TRAI.

Beware of Calls Claiming Your Number Will Be Blocked

In this scam, individuals receive calls from a regular mobile number, which begins with an automated message stating that their phone number will be blocked in two hours. Call recipients are prompted to press ‘9’ for further details, leading them to a person claiming to be a TRAI official.

Understanding the Scam’s Mechanics

During the call, the scammer will explain that another number has been registered in the recipient’s name, and a complaint has been lodged against it for sending harassing messages. They will assert that a clarification from the police is necessary to confirm the recipient’s lack of involvement in illegal activities. Only upon receiving this clarification will the individual’s number remain active.

To lend credibility to their claims, the caller may provide specific details, including the FIR number, the address of the shop where the second SIM card was purchased, and the name and title of the person on the line. The scammer may also attempt to transfer the call to the police.

TRAI’s Official Warning

In response to these fraudulent calls, TRAI has issued a message clarifying that they do not contact individuals to discontinue or block phone numbers. The message states, “TRAI never sends any messages or makes calls to report illegal activities for verification or disconnection of mobile numbers. Be vigilant against such messages or calls purporting to be from TRAI and treat them as potential fraud. Please verify any such communications with your mobile service provider’s Customer Care and report suspicious activities to the Department of Telecommunications via the Chakshu module on the Sanchar Saathi platform – Sanchar Saathi or to the Cyber Crime Portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs at Cyber Crime Portal.”