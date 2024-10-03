Your photo on your mobile! Don’t talk, don’t look at the screen. New tactics of cyber criminals to loot hard-earned money

Aware! Cyber criminals are using various and new tactics to rob you of your hard-earned money, to rob you of that money.

Hyderabad (Justice News Bureau) Beware! Cyber criminals are using various and new tactics to rob you of your hard-earned money, to rob you of that money.

The new tactic of cyber criminals is that if your cell phone is ringing, on the phone screen, you see your picture as the camera is taking your picture.

In this situation, you do not look at the screen of the phone, do not pay attention to it, do not take your face towards the screen and the bell does not automatically stop until you talk.

You can get a call from a number starting at 852 as soon as you press or touch the button to call it will take your picture (get your face identity), if you talk, record your voice after which the cyber-criminal will block your cell phone and use the data in your phone. will do.

Criminals will call your friends with artificial intelligence technology and you can also be video-called. Your friends, of course, can be deceived after seeing your picture on screen. This is a new scam that requires vigilance.