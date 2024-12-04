Youth arrested with narcotics valued at Rs 2 crore from Bengal

Kolkata: A youth was arrested after a narcotics consignment valued at Rs 2 crore was seized from him at Ghutiari Sharif in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Wednesday.

The arrested youth has been identified as Abdul Molla.

Sources from the district police said that they received information about a narcotics consignment that had been delivered recently to someone at Ghutiari Sharif.

Accordingly, a team of cops led by a DSP conducted a raid at the residence of Molla early Wednesday.

“The raid was conducted at an odd hour so the accused cannot escape. Molla was arrested along with the narcotics consignment,” a district police official said. Some cash was also seized from his possession.

The arrested youth will be presented at a district court on Wednesday and the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

The arrested youth, a resident of Mangalkot in East Burdwan district of West Bengal, recently started staying at Ghutiari Sharif. As per the investigation so far, the sole reason for his shifting to Ghutiari Sharif was to receive the narcotics consignment.

District police sources said that in general, Ghutiari Sharif is known as a hub of illegal activities including narcotics trafficking. However, they added, this is the first time in the recent past that a consignment of such a huge quantity has been seized from there.

Investigating officials suspect that the arrested youth is most likely part of a cross-border narcotics trafficking racket.

The cops were interrogating him to find out the place from where the seized consignment came and where it would be smuggled. The cops were also trying to know about the accused’s other aides in the crime.