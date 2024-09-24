YouTuber Harsha Sai and His Father Face Complaint from Young Woman

According to Chota News (A Social Media Telugu News Handle on X) A young woman has filed a complaint against prominent YouTuber Harsha Sai with the police. She alleged that he misled her into believing he would marry her, only to later distance himself.

Seeking justice, she approached the Narsingi police to report the matter.

According to police officials, a case has been registered against Harsha Sai and his father, Radhakrishna, based on the woman’s complaint.

Investigations are underway to address the allegations and gather further details regarding the incident.

Who is Harsha Sai?

Harsha Sai is a popular YouTuber, philanthropist, social media influencer, and an upcoming actor hailing from Andhra Pradesh, India. Born on March 8, 1999, in Visakhapatnam, Harsha has made a significant impact in the digital space with his creative content and charitable endeavors.

YouTube Journey

In 2018, Harsha launched his YouTube channel, “Harsha Sai – For You Telugu,” which quickly gained popularity, amassing an impressive 7.61 million followers. His content is known for its uniqueness and creativity, featuring videos like “Buying a Car Using 5 Rupee Coins,” “Staying in a Haunted House for a Whole Night,” and “Free Petrol Pump.” These engaging concepts have not only entertained his audience but have also showcased his inventive approach to content creation.

As his popularity grew, Harsha expanded his reach by opening additional channels, including “Harsha Sai – For You Tamil” and “Harsha Sai – For You Hindi.” Through these platforms, he has connected with diverse audiences, showcasing his versatility as a content creator.