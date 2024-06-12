YS Sharmila congratulates CM Naidu

Amaravati: APCC chief YS Sharmila today congratulated newly sworn in CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu today. She wrote an open letter congratulating Naidu.

“We hope that we will combine welfare, development and law and order to provide a popular governance,” she said.

She wanted a complete end for vendetta politics. She suggested that the State, which was destroyed in the last five years, should be put back on track.

She also congratulated Pawan Kalyan on taking oath as a minister. “We are deeply disturbed by the attacks on YSRCP leaders, activists and the statues of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy since the day the election results were announced.

You have done what they have done, and in the future, they will again say that you have done it, and there will be no end to these vengeances.

At a time when the rebuilding of the State has to take place in a fast and committed manner amidst many serious challenges, such despicable acts, attacks and law and order problems are not justified. It will hamper the progress of the State,” Sharmila said.

With Naidu’s experience, we hope that he will be able to set things right by being big-minded and impartial. I would also like to point out that the Congress will play a constructive role for the progress of the State,” she said.

She also said Pawan Kalyan would play a special role in ensuring that the government’s rule continues in a populist manner in the development of the State.