YSRCP Stages Protest in Legislative Council Over Crackdown on Social Media Activists in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has raised a strong protest in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council against the ongoing crackdown on its social media activists. The protest erupted on Thursday when YSRCP members demanded a debate on the issue of the arrests of their party’s social media supporters across the state.

As soon as the House convened for the day, YSRCP members voiced their concerns over the arrests, which they claimed were politically motivated. The party sought permission from the Chairman to discuss the issue through an adjournment motion, but their request was denied. This led to an uproar in the Council, with YSRCP members staging a protest in the Well of the House, chanting slogans like “We Want Justice” and “Save Democracy.”

YSRCP Leader of Opposition, Botcha Satyanarayana, urged the Chairman to allow a discussion on the matter, but his motion was rejected. Undeterred, YSRCP MLCs gathered near the podium and raised slogans, holding up posters that highlighted derogatory social media posts allegedly made by leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies, which targeted YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members.

The controversy stems from the arrest of several YSRCP social media activists across the state. These activists have been accused of posting objectionable comments about Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and their families, during the time when YSRCP was in power.

Political Fallout: YSRCP Slams Government for Crackdown

The crackdown on YSRCP activists has become a point of contention in Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the president of YSRCP, has strongly condemned the actions of the TDP-led coalition government, accusing it of stifling free speech on social media.

Speaking on the issue, Jagan Mohan Reddy stated, “Social media is a platform for people to express their views, but this government is using brute force to silence the voice of the opposition.” He further revealed that police had issued notices to 680 social media activists, filed 147 cases, and arrested 49 individuals in connection with the controversial posts.

Water Resources Minister Criticizes Protest

In response to the YSRCP’s protest, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu criticized the opposition party for prioritizing social media posts over more pressing issues facing the state. “Instead of focusing on people’s concerns, the YSRCP is staging protests over social media posts. Why are they defending content that even Jagan Mohan Reddy’s own family would find objectionable?” Ramanaidu questioned.

Law and Order Concerns

In addition to the crackdown on social media activists, Jagan Mohan Reddy also highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh. He cited recent statistics indicating an increase in violence, including 110 cases of atrocities on women and minors, 177 murders, and 500 attempts to murder.

The YSRCP chief further claimed that the state government had failed to address the growing concerns of public safety and security.

Conclusion

The ongoing protest in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council underscores the growing political tensions between the ruling TDP-led government and the opposition YSRCP. The arrest of social media activists and the ensuing debate over free speech are set to remain key issues in the state’s political discourse in the days ahead.