World Championship of Legends | Yuvraj, Irfan, Yusuf Destroys Legendary Australian Bowlers in Semi Final

In a thrilling display of cricket, Yuvraj Singh once again proved his mettle against Australia in high stakes matches.

Known for his extraordinary performances in crucial games, Yuvraj shone in the semi-final of the World Championship of Legends, held on Friday in Northampton. The India Champions, led by their charismatic captain, made a stunning comeback to secure their spot in the final.

Coming in at No. 4, Yuvraj delivered a blistering performance, scoring 59 runs off just 28 balls, including five towering sixes and four boundaries. His onslaught was particularly brutal against left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty, whom he hit for two sixes and a boundary in a single over.

Employing his signature slog sweeps and powerful lofted shots, Yuvraj entertained the crowd with a display reminiscent of his prime. He reached his half-century with a spectacular six over fine leg off Peter Siddle.

Before this match, Yuvraj had struggled with form, registering scores of 2, 38*, 14, 19, and 5. However, he found his rhythm when it mattered the most, guiding his team to a commanding total.

Yuvraj was not the only star on the day. Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan Pathan also contributed significantly, each scoring rapid half-centuries. Uthappa made 65 off 35 balls, Yusuf hammered 51 off 23 balls, including four sixes, and Irfan smashed 50 off just 19 balls, with five sixes. These powerful performances propelled the India Champions to their highest tournament total of 254/6.

Australia’s bowlers struggled against the relentless Indian batting. Peter Siddle managed to take four wickets but at the cost of 57 runs, while Brett Lee conceded 60 runs in his four wicketless overs.

The Indian bowlers then put on a disciplined performance to restrict Australia to 168/7. Rahul Shukla and Dhawal Kulkarni set the tone with the new ball, supported by Vinay Kumar, Pawan Negi, and Harbhajan Singh. Negi was particularly effective, taking two wickets for 35 runs in his four overs. None of the Indian bowlers conceded more than 10 runs per over, sealing Australia’s first defeat of the tournament.

This emphatic victory has propelled the India Champions into the final, showcasing the enduring talent and resilience of their legendary players.