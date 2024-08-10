Zoetis to expand capability centre in Hyderabad, creating hundreds of Jobs

Hyderabad: Zoetis Inc., a leading global animal healthcare company, has announced plans to expand its Capability Centre in Hyderabad, starting in September 2024.

This expansion is expected to create hundreds of new jobs.

Representatives from Zoetis India met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and IT & Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu, and a group of officials currently visiting the United States.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister welcomed the decision to expand Zoetis India’s Capability Centre in Hyderabad, emphasising the significant opportunities for innovation and business growth in Telangana.

The Chief Minister highlighted that these investments align with the state’s vision of establishing Hyderabad as a world-class life sciences hub. He also noted that Zoetis’ involvement in advanced technologies will further enhance Hyderabad’s global recognition.

Keith Sarbagh, Chief Information Officer of Zoetis, stated that Hyderabad is an ideal location for the company’s expansion in India and expressed his satisfaction with partnering with the Telangana government. He added that this expansion would drive new technological innovations in animal health.

Anil Raghav, Vice President of Zoetis India Capability Center, emphasised that the company plans to leverage the world-class talent pool available in Telangana. He also expressed Zoetis’ commitment to contributing to the state’s development while delivering globally competitive services.

Industries Minister Sridhar Babu remarked that Zoetis’ decision to expand reflects the confidence in Telangana’s resources and government policies.

He expressed optimism that the expansion will lead to new jobs and advancements in animal healthcare in the coming years.

The minister assured that the government will provide full support for Zoetis’ expansion in Hyderabad.

Zoetis has been dedicated to the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of animal diseases for nearly 70 years. The company supports veterinarians, pet owners, and farmers worldwide.

In addition to pharmaceuticals and vaccines, Zoetis develops new technologies and innovations in diagnostics, serving nearly a hundred countries, according to an official statement released on Saturday.