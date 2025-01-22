10 Years of ‘Beti Bachao’: Congress Slams BJP Over Rising Crimes Against Women

New Delhi: As the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) initiative marked its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of prioritizing a “save the criminals” approach over safeguarding daughters.

The BBBP scheme, aimed at addressing the declining child sex ratio and empowering women, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015, in Panipat, Haryana. However, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns over the scheme’s effectiveness, calling out the BJP’s alleged failures on women’s safety and justice.

Kharge Questions BJP’s Commitment to Women’s Safety

In a post on social media platform X, Kharge posed three critical questions:

Why has the BJP adopted a “save the criminals” policy instead of “save the daughters”? When will justice be served to the women of Manipur? Why does the BJP shield perpetrators in cases involving women, such as in Hathras, Unnao, and even cases involving female wrestlers?

Kharge also highlighted alarming statistics, stating, “43 crimes against women are recorded every hour in India, with 22 daily crimes involving Dalit and tribal women and children.”

Funds Mismanagement Alleged in BBBP Scheme

The Congress president alleged that 80% of the BBBP funds until 2019 were spent on media advertising rather than impactful initiatives. He cited a Parliamentary Standing Committee report, which led to a 63% funding cut between 2018-19 and 2022-23. Kharge also criticized the merger of BBBP with the ‘Sambal’ scheme under Mission Shakti, claiming the government stopped publishing data on the scheme’s expenditure.

Key Allegations by Congress

Reduction in funds: Congress pointed out a 30% decrease in allocated funds for BBBP and ‘Sambal’ in 2023-24.

Congress pointed out a 30% decrease in allocated funds for BBBP and ‘Sambal’ in 2023-24. Misplaced priorities: Kharge questioned whether advertising slogans and wall paintings could effectively combat crimes, improve healthcare, or provide justice to women.

Kharge questioned whether advertising slogans and wall paintings could effectively combat crimes, improve healthcare, or provide justice to women. Hollow claims: He described the BJP’s campaign slogan, “Enough of attacks on women,” as hypocritical in light of rising crimes.

Congress Demands Accountability

The Congress reiterated the need for concrete action rather than symbolic gestures to ensure women’s safety, empowerment, and justice. The allegations come as BJP celebrates a decade of the BBBP initiative, raising questions about its true impact on women’s lives.