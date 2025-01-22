20 Dead as Pushpak Express Goes Up in Flames – Is Indian Railways Failing Its Passengers?

Maharashtra: In a horrific train accident in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, at least 20 people lost their lives after a tragic sequence of events involving the Pushpak Express.

Incident Details:

The tragedy unfolded when a fire broke out in the Pushpak Express, causing panic among passengers. Fearing for their safety, many passengers jumped off the moving train, unaware of the dangers awaiting them.

Tragically, another train traveling on a parallel track ran over several of these passengers, leading to the loss of 20 lives. Authorities fear the death toll may rise further as rescue operations continue.

The bodies of the victims have been recovered, and injured passengers are being rushed to nearby hospitals. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, with railway officials and local authorities working to determine the circumstances that led to this devastating accident.

Response and Rescue:

Emergency services, including police and medical teams, were promptly dispatched to the scene. The affected section of the railway line has been cordoned off to facilitate rescue operations and ensure passenger safety.

Rising Concerns:

This incident has raised questions about passenger safety protocols in Indian Railways, especially regarding emergency response to onboard fires.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.