11 Militants Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Manipur’s Jiribam District

Jiribam, Manipur: At least 11 suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Jiribam district, located in the northeastern state of Manipur. The clash, which occurred on Monday, took place in the Jakurador Karong area of the Borobekra sub-division.

According to officials, the militants were heavily armed and launched an attack earlier in the day, torching several shops and assaulting homes and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp. This prompted a swift response from the security forces, leading to the gunbattle.

Two CRPF Personnel Injured

During the exchange of fire, two CRPF personnel sustained injuries, one of whom was reported to be in serious condition. The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Militants’ Bodies Recovered

Following the gunfight, the bodies of the slain militants were brought to the Borobekra police station. The identities of the militants have not been disclosed, but they are believed to be part of a militant faction operating in the region.

Background: Rising Violence in Manipur

Manipur has seen a rise in militant activities in recent years, particularly along the border regions where insurgent groups have operated for decades. The state has been dealing with frequent clashes between security forces and militants, as well as growing tensions in the aftermath of ethnic unrest and insurgency-related violence.

The recent incident in Jiribam highlights the volatile security situation in the region, with militant groups targeting both civilian areas and security installations.

Key Points:

11 militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Jiribam , Manipur.

in gunfight with security forces in , Manipur. Two CRPF personnel injured during the exchange of fire.

injured during the exchange of fire. Militants reportedly torched shops and attacked homes and a CRPF camp.

and a CRPF camp. Security forces’ response led to neutralizing the militants.

led to neutralizing the militants. Rising insurgency-related violence continues to affect Manipur.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, while investigations into the militant group’s identity and affiliations continue.