117th Birthday of Com. Maqdoom Mohiuddin Observed at Maqdoom Bhavan

The 117th birthday of Com. Maqdoom Mohiuddin was celebrated today at Maqdoom Bhavan in the presence of prominent leaders such as Mr. Syed Azzez Pasha, Ex-MP and National Secretary of CPI, Mr. K. Sambasiva Rao, MLA and Secretary of Telangana State CPI, and Mr. Zafar Mohiuddin, son of Com. Maqdoom Mohiuddin.

Tributes to Com. Maqdoom Mohiuddin

Shri Sambasiv Rao paid heartfelt tributes to Com. Maqdoom, who was instrumental in building the CPI and AITUC in the erstwhile Nizam State, particularly in Hyderabad. He held significant leadership roles in the RTC Employees Union, Singerini Collieries Employees Union, Azam Jahi Mills Union, and several other unions. Com. Maqdoom was also the Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions.

Remembering His Contributions and Legacy

Shri Syed Azeez Pasha, Ex-MP, shared his fond memories of working alongside Com. Maqdoom as a student leader when he served as the City Secretary. He recalled the foundation of the Comrade Association, which later transformed into the Communist Party of India. Pasha also praised Com. Maqdoom’s unparalleled Urdu poetry, mentioning how his poem “Telangan” was sung enthusiastically by the great balladeer Gaddar.

Com. Maqdoom’s Connection with Osmania University

During his student days at Osmania University, Com. Maqdoom presented a drama based on a Bernard Shaw play, which was witnessed by the legendary Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, who commended his acting talent.

Personal Memories from Zafar Mohiuddin

Mr. Zafar Mohiuddin, the son of Com. Maqdoom, recalled the days when the Nizam Government issued a warrant for his father’s arrest and even placed a hefty reward for anyone who could provide information about his whereabouts. Despite this, Com. Maqdoom would visit them in an invisible “fancy dress.” Zafar also remembered his father as a caring and loving parent.

Participation from Various Leaders

The program also saw the participation of Mr. Saber Pasha (Executive Member), Mr. Anjiah Naik (Secretary of Girijan Samakhya), and leaders from All India Tanzeem Insaf, including Munir Patel, Sk Razvi, Shakil Dayani, Md. Shabbir, Miya, and other local leaders.