11th STAG Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships 2024: Final Day Results

Hyderabad: The 11th STAG Telangana State & Inter-District Table Tennis Championships, organized by the Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA), concluded on December 31, 2024. The event, held at Firefox Sports & Resorts in Moinabad, witnessed thrilling matches across various categories.

Under 17 Girls

Finals:

Aniyah Anand (LHHSA) defeated Sri Saanvi (SPARS) 3-1 (11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6).

Aniyah Anand (LHHSA) defeated G Vyshnavi (AWA) 3-0 (14-12, 11-6, 11-4).

Sri Saanvi (SPARS) defeated B V Mahima Krishna (AWA) 3-2 (11-3, 3-11, 9-11, 11-8, 15-13).

Under 17 Boys

Finals:

Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) defeated Tarun Kedarnath (GSM) 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5).

Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) defeated Devansh Singh (LFHSA) 3-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-7).

Tarun Kedarnath (GSM) defeated Shurya Raj (AVSC) 3-2 (6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 3-11, 11-8).

Under 19 Girls

Finals:

Shrestha Reddy (GSM) defeated Kaavya Anand (AWA) 4-1 (11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 13-11, 11-5).

Shrestha Reddy (GSM) defeated P Jalani (VPG) 3-1 (11-8, 10-12, 12-10, 11-7).

Kaavya Anand (AWA) defeated H S Nikhitha (VPG) 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7).

Under 19 Boys

Finals:

Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) defeated M Rishabh Singh 4-0 (11-1, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7).

Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) defeated Akshay (AWA) 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7).

M Rishabh Singh (AWA) defeated P Sai Harsha (GSM) 3-2 (11-6, 5-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-7).

Women’s Category

Finals:

Banu Nikhat (RBISC) defeated Naina (WTTA) 4-2 (11-7, 6-11, 6-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-6).

Naina (WTTA) defeated Banik Sammridhi (SGUTTA) 4-2 (11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 11-3).

Banu Nikhat (RBISC) defeated Anand Kaavya (AWA) 4-1 (11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8).

Men’s Category

Finals:

Mohammed Ali (SGUTTA) defeated Ali Mohammed (AVSC) 4-2 (10-12, 10-12, 18-16, 11-6, 11-3, 11-9).

Ali Mohammed (AVSC) defeated Tarun Kedarnath (GSM) 4-2 (11-8, 11-2, 8-11, 10-12, 11-8, 12-10).

Mohammed Ali (SGUTTA) defeated Chandra Chud (GSM) 4-1 (11-9, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9, 11-7).

Event Highlights:

Sri K.K. Maheshwari (President, TSTTA), Sri P. Nagender Reddy (Secretary, TSTTA), Sri A. Vijay Kumar Raju (Chairman, Organizing Committee & Director, Firefox Sports), Sri AV Krishna Raju (Director, Firefox Sports & Resorts), and Smt. S Jayalakshmi (Chairperson, Mahavir Group of Institutions) were present at the event and felicitated the winners.

The championships concluded with outstanding performances, setting a new benchmark in Telangana’s table tennis history.