12 killed in Israeli raid on Gaza refugee camp

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday night, said a Palestinian official.

Safiya Begum1 October 2024 - 16:35
Gaza: At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday night, said a Palestinian official.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, said Israeli warplanes targeted two adjacent houses in the camp, killing 12 Palestinians.

Basal said a team from the Civil Defense and local residents were searching and rescuing victims, while the dead and injured, mostly women and children, were being transported to hospitals.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident.

Israel has been on a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate for a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and 250 more taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,615, said Gaza-based health authorities on Monday.

