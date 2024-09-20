12-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Snake on School Premises in Siricilla

Sirisilla, Illanthakunta Mandal: A 12-year-old student, Ramavath Rohith, from Sevalal Thanda in Mustabad Mandal, was bitten by a snake at the BC Welfare School located in Galipalli village of Illanthakunta Mandal.

Rohith, a student at the welfare school, suddenly cried out in pain, alerting the school staff.

The staff quickly responded and rushed him to a private hospital in Yellareddypet, where he is currently receiving treatment. Further updates on his condition are awaited.

The incident took place during regular school hours, leaving both students and staff in shock. Ramavath Rohith, a student of Class 6, was reportedly playing in the school premises when he was suddenly bitten by the snake.

His loud cries for help drew immediate attention from nearby students and teachers, who acted swiftly to prevent the situation from worsening.

The quick response ensured that the student was promptly taken to a private hospital in Yellareddypet, where doctors are currently treating him.

Initial reports suggest that Rohith’s condition is stable, but doctors continue to monitor him closely.

