13-Day School Closure in Telangana for Dasara: Find Out When Schools Reopen

Hyderabad: As October approaches, students and parents in Telangana are eagerly anticipating the upcoming school holidays. The month is packed with holidays and festive events, offering a break from the regular academic routine.

The Telangana government has announced that schools will be closed for 13 consecutive days, from October 2 to October 14, 2024, in celebration of Dasara. This extended holiday period will give students a much-needed break from their studies. The holidays start with Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and continue through Dussehra, providing ample time for families to celebrate and relax.

Parents and students are advised to stay informed by keeping in touch with their respective schools in case of any changes or clarifications regarding the holiday schedule.

Telangana holidays 2024



Holidays Date Mahalaya Amavasya October 2, 2024 Bathukamma Festival Start October 3, 2024 Saddula Bathukamma (End) October 9, 2024 Maha Saptami October 10, 2024 Maha Ashtami October 11, 2024 Maha Navami October 12, 2024 Dussehra (Vijayadashami) October 13, 2024

Importance of Dasara in Telangana

Dussehra, also known as Dasara, is one of the most significant festivals in Telangana, celebrated with great cultural and religious fervor. The festival also coincides with Bathukamma, a vibrant celebration dedicated to women, marked by colorful flower arrangements and traditional rituals. Both festivals play a crucial role in the cultural heritage of the state, and the extended holiday period allows families to fully participate in these festive traditions.

Students are expected to return to their regular academic schedule after the break, resuming classes on October 15, 2024.