13 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Mumbai Boat Accident; FIR Filed Against Navy Speed Boat Driver

Mumbai: A tragic boat accident off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening has claimed the lives of at least 13 people, including two children. The incident occurred when a passenger ferry, Neelkamal, capsized after colliding with a Navy speed boat. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the fatalities and stated that two individuals are critically injured.

The incident took place around 3:55 PM near Buchar Island, located off the Mumbai coast. According to CM Fadnavis, the Neelkamal ferry, which was carrying over 100 passengers, collided with a Navy boat, leading to the tragic capsizing. As of 7:30 PM, authorities confirmed that 101 people had been rescued from the sea, but the loss of life was reported to be 13, including 10 civilians and three Navy personnel.

Rescue Operations Underway

The rescue operation, which has been launched in full force, involves the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Mumbai police. A total of 11 rescue crafts and four helicopters have been deployed in the ongoing operation. Authorities have not yet provided final details on any missing persons, but efforts continue to locate and rescue anyone still stranded in the water.

The two critically injured individuals are currently being treated at the Navy Dockyard Hospital. CM Fadnavis also assured that the situation is being closely monitored and promised a final update by tomorrow morning.

Ex-Gratia Compensation Announced

In response to the tragedy, CM Fadnavis announced that the families of the victims will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Maharashtra government has pledged to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and support the ongoing rescue efforts.

Investigation and FIR Filed

An FIR has been registered against the driver of the Navy speed boat. According to a Navy spokesperson, the collision occurred when an Indian Navy craft, which was undergoing engine trials in Mumbai Harbour, lost control due to a malfunction in its engine. The incident, which has left many in shock, is now being jointly investigated by the Mumbai Police and the Indian Navy.

Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the engine failure and why the Navy boat lost control. While investigations are ongoing, the Navy has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

Response from Authorities

In a statement, Chief Minister Fadnavis addressed the media, saying, “This is a tragic incident, and we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of the remaining passengers and to assist the families of those affected. The rescue teams are working tirelessly, and we will continue to provide updates as the operation progresses.”

The accident has shocked the local community, and citizens have expressed their grief and condolences for the families of the victims.