14 killed, 37 injured as bus crashes inside tunnel
Beijing: Fourteen people were killed, and 37 others injured in a passenger bus crash in China’s Shanxi Province, according to local authorities.
The passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in Shanxi, Xinhua news agency reported.
Rescue forces have rushed to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
Details are awaited.