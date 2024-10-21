14th NAREDCO Telangana Property Show 2024 to be Held at HITEX, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: NAREDCO Telangana has announced the much-anticipated 14th edition of the “NAREDCO Telangana Property Show 2024.” The three-day event will take place from 25th to 27th October 2024 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

The show will feature a wide range of properties, including residential, office commercial, and retail commercial spaces, catering to diverse customer needs.

Hyderabad’s real estate sector is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by the city’s booming industries such as IT, ITeS, Pharma, Aviation, and Automobiles. The Telangana Government’s reforms have further accelerated this growth. The consistent rise in demand for properties in Hyderabad highlights the city’s position as a leading destination for multinational companies, further solidifying its presence on the global corporate map.

The NAREDCO Telangana Property Show, which includes participation from developers, builders, and promoters, serves as a premier platform for buyers and sellers. More than 100 participants, including developers, building material suppliers, and financial institutions, will showcase their offerings and innovations during the event.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Meka, President of NAREDCO Telangana, expressed pride in the organization’s role in shaping Hyderabad’s real estate landscape. “NAREDCO Telangana remains committed to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Over the past decade, Hyderabad’s real estate sector has consistently posted double-digit growth, outpacing other major cities in India, thanks to the strong infrastructure and forward-thinking policies of the Telangana Government. As we move forward, we aim to ensure that Hyderabad remains a top destination for real estate investment and growth.”

NAREDCO Telangana also extended its support to the newly formed HYDRA (Hyderabad Development and Research Authority) and its efforts to protect Hyderabad’s lakes and government lands. The organization welcomed Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy’s recent statement assuring the protection of all projects with valid permissions. The statement aims to dispel any misinformation about illegal constructions, thereby providing clarity to potential buyers and instilling confidence in those who have already made property investments.