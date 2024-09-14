1500th Milad-un-Nabi Preparations in Full Swing Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city is abuzz with activities as preparations for Milad-un-Nabi, which falls on September 16 this year, are in full swing. This year holds a special significance as it marks the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. The Muslim community is eagerly gearing up to celebrate this momentous occasion with great enthusiasm, while also emphasizing the importance of peace and harmony during the festivities.

Community groups are set to organize various charitable activities such as blood donation camps, fruit and cloth distribution, religious meetings, and competitions related to Islamic teachings. Food will also be served to the poor and needy at camps organized at various locations. Approximately two dozen blood donation camps are scheduled to take place over the next two days in the city.

Mohd Akram, a social worker, mentioned that these blood donation camps are being held in coordination with several non-governmental organizations at locations such as Asafia Library Afzalgunj, Prime Function Hall Mallepally, Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, and Khilwat. He emphasized the importance of such charitable acts in the spirit of Milad-un-Nabi.

Maulana Ahsan Al Hamoomi, Khateeb of Shahi Masjid, Public Gardens, urged people to engage in activities that benefit humanity. In line with this, he participated in the plantation of fruit saplings on Friday, where public representatives and officials joined in. Several youth organizations are distributing educational materials and stationery to children in government-managed schools across the city, while other social groups are visiting the Katedan Industrial Area to distribute snacks, umbrellas, and footwear, mainly to women workers.

“It is a joyous occasion, and people who work hard to serve society must be remembered. We plan to visit the factories and gift footwear and umbrellas to the women workers,” said Mohd Aamair, a volunteer with the Akhirath Welfare Society.

Public meetings are scheduled to be organized at mosques and function halls, and mosques and streets across Hyderabad are being illuminated to mark this special occasion. Given the significance of this 1500th Milad-un-Nabi, the Muslim community is especially keen on ensuring that the celebrations are peaceful and respectful to all.

In view of the Ganesh immersion procession scheduled for Tuesday, the organizers of the Central Milad Juloos (procession) have rescheduled their rally to Thursday, at the request of the State administration. The procession, which usually starts from Mecca Masjid, sees several tributary processions joining in on the day.

As the city prepares to celebrate this milestone anniversary, community leaders and organizers are urging everyone to commemorate the occasion in a manner that promotes peace and avoids disturbing others, reflecting the true spirit of the Prophet’s teachings.