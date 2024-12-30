18 Passengers Killed in Two Separate Road Accidents in Pakistan

Islamabad: A tragic series of road accidents in Pakistan on Monday resulted in the loss of 18 lives, with 10 people killed in a bus crash and 8 others in a van collision.

In the first incident, a speeding passenger bus overturned on a highway in eastern Pakistan, near Fateh Jang in Punjab province. Police reported that at least 10 people were killed and seven others injured. The bus was traveling from Bahawalpur city to Islamabad when the accident occurred. Police official Mohammad Arshad stated that negligence on the part of the driver was suspected to be the cause of the crash.

The second deadly accident took place in Naushahro Feroze district in southern Sindh province, where a passenger van collided with a truck, killing eight people. Local media sources indicated that driver error was the likely cause of the accident.

Both accidents highlight the ongoing road safety issues in Pakistan, where poor road conditions, speeding, and lack of adherence to traffic laws contribute to frequent accidents. Just last month, another devastating road crash claimed 18 lives when a bus carrying wedding guests fell into the Indus River in northern Pakistan.

Authorities have reiterated their calls for better traffic law enforcement to prevent such incidents in the future. These accidents are a grim reminder of the need for improved road safety measures across the country.