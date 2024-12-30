Gaza Militants Fire Rockets at Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Jerusalem: The ongoing conflict between Gaza and Israel escalated on Sunday as militants in the Gaza Strip launched five rockets toward southern Israel, triggering air raid sirens in Sderot and nearby communities.

The Israeli military reported that two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, while the remaining rockets fell in open areas. No injuries were reported. This marks the second consecutive day of rocket fire from Gaza, following Saturday’s long-range missile launches targeting the Jerusalem area, which were also intercepted.

Israeli Strikes in Gaza Intensify

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Gaza since October, enforcing a blockade that has severely limited access to food, medicine, fuel, and humanitarian aid. Local health authorities in Gaza report that the ongoing offensive has resulted in over 45,500 deaths, with women and children comprising a significant portion of the casualties.

On Saturday, an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza killed at least nine people, including children and women, and injured dozens, according to Palestinian sources. The airstrike targeted the outskirts of Maghazi camp, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

Hussam Al-Daqran, spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, confirmed the casualties and stated that the hospital received dozens of injured individuals following the attack.

The Israeli military did not comment on the Maghazi airstrike but stated that operations in Beit Hanoun targeted “terrorist facilities and operatives” based on prior intelligence.

Rising Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis

The conflict continues to displace millions in Gaza, where critical infrastructure has been destroyed, and access to basic necessities is severely restricted. Humanitarian aid efforts are hindered by the ongoing violence, exacerbating the crisis.

As the exchange of fire intensifies, the situation remains dire for civilians caught in the crossfire.