Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Undergoes Successful Prostate Surgery

An Israeli hospital says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone successful prostate surgery.

Safiya Begum30 December 2024 - 14:59
Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful prostate surgery late Sunday, according to a statement from Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Centre. The procedure was performed after doctors detected an infection last week.

The surgery involved the removal of Netanyahu’s prostate, and he was placed under full anesthesia during the operation. Doctors report that the Prime Minister is awake and recovering well. He is expected to remain hospitalized for several days to ensure a smooth recovery.

During the procedure, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a trusted ally, temporarily assumed the role of acting Prime Minister.

Netanyahu’s health condition has been closely monitored, and the successful surgery marks a positive turn for the leader. Medical professionals are optimistic about his recovery.

This health update comes amid ongoing political developments in Israel, with Netanyahu maintaining his leadership role during a critical period.

