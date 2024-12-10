North India

180-Year-Old Fatehpur Noori Masjid Demolished in UP, Sparks Controversy: Video

Mohammed Yousuf10 December 2024 - 11:56
180-Year-Old Fatehpur Noori Masjid Demolished, Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh
180-Year-Old Fatehpur Noori Masjid Demolished, Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh

Local authorities in Uttar Pradesh have begun demolishing the historic Fatehpur Noori Masjid, a 180-year-old mosque constructed in 1839, citing it as an encroachment. Officials claim that the structure obstructs a road and have deployed bulldozers to clear the area.

The mosque’s demolition has raised questions as it predates the road it is alleged to encroach upon. This historical structure has been a place of worship for generations and holds significant cultural and religious importance for the local Muslim community.

Official Stand

Authorities assert that the mosque falls under unauthorized construction. “The action is in accordance with regulations to address encroachments obstructing public infrastructure,” said a district official.

Community Reaction

The move has sparked outrage among local residents and activists who argue that the demolition disregards the mosque’s historical significance and the sentiments of the community. Protesters have demanded that the government reconsider its decision and explore alternative solutions.

Also Read: Bangladesh U-19 Captain Azizul Hakim Encourages Fans to Chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ During Asia Cup Final Against India – Video Goes Viral

Broader Implications

The demolition of the Fatehpur Noori Masjid adds to a growing debate over the treatment of heritage sites and religious structures in India. Critics have called for greater transparency and dialogue with affected communities before taking such actions.

As the bulldozers roll in, the fate of this historical landmark serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between development and preservation in an evolving urban landscape.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf10 December 2024 - 11:56

Related Articles

Sanjay Malhotra to replace Shaktikanta Das as RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra to replace Shaktikanta Das as RBI Governor

9 December 2024 - 18:11
First validation flight held for Noida Airport

First validation flight held for Noida Airport

9 December 2024 - 17:17
AAP’s second list: Ojha replaces Sisodia in Patparganj, talks of ‘safe seat’ for Kejriwal’s top aide

AAP’s second list: Ojha replaces Sisodia in Patparganj, talks of ‘safe seat’ for Kejriwal’s top aide

9 December 2024 - 16:39
Delhi MCD used just 30 pc of central funds in 4 years for pollution action plan: Minister

Delhi MCD used just 30 pc of central funds in 4 years for pollution action plan: Minister

9 December 2024 - 14:17
Back to top button