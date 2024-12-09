Bangladesh U-19 Captain Azizul Hakim Encourages Fans to Chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ During Asia Cup Final Against India – Video Goes Viral

Dubai: A video featuring Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team captain Azizul Hakim Tamim encouraging the crowd to chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ has gone viral, drawing significant attention on social media.

This occurred during the final of the 2024 Under-19 Asia Cup between Bangladesh and India, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the 2024 trophy within reach, Tamim was seen engaging the spectators, urging them to chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ as his team closed in on victory.

Bengal Tigers successfully defended their Under-19 Asia Cup title with a dominant 59-run victory, despite a modest total of 198 runs in their allotted 49.1 overs. The match saw Bangladesh struggling initially with the bat but managed to set a challenging target for India.

Bangladesh’s Innings and Key Contributions

Bangladesh was put into bat and posted a total of 198, being bowled out after 49.1 overs. Mohammad Rizwan Hossain led the charge with a steady 47 runs, while Mohammad Shahab James contributed with 40 runs. Captain Azizul Hakim Tamim, who was pivotal in leading his side, was dismissed for a relatively low score of 16. Despite the modest total, Bangladesh’s bowlers set up a remarkable victory.

India’s Struggles and Collapse

India, in pursuit of the target, faced a dramatic batting collapse. They were bundled out for just 139 runs in 35.2 overs. India’s batting line-up faltered under pressure, losing their openers within the first five overs. From there, wickets continued to fall, with the Indian team struggling to build partnerships. Azizul and Iqbal Amon, the standout bowlers for Bangladesh, claimed three wickets each, sealing the match and leading their team to victory.