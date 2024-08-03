1st ODI: Disappointed to not get 1 run with 14 balls, but won’t read too much, says Rohit

Colombo: With one run needed off 14 balls, one would have expected India to win against Sri Lanka in the ODI series opener at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

But Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh were trapped lbw on successive balls by Wanindu Hasaranga, which ensured Sri Lanka tied the match with India.

For the Indian camp, assured smiles of a victory turned into the shell-shocked realisation of not winning the match and to digest that the game which they were fancied to win got converted into a tie. After the game ended, India captain Rohit Sharma said he was disappointed to not get the win but added he won’t read too much into it.

“Disappointed to not get 1 run with 14 balls but won’t read too much (into it). The bite was there at the start and then the ball became softer as the seam wore off. It was not a game where you could play your shots, had to apply yourself and dig in. Proud of how we fought, was important to hold our nerve,” said Rohit.

Rohit had given India a blazing start with his fine 58 and sharing a 76-run opening stand with Shubman Gill. But after the duo fell, a little wobble saw India slip to 136/5, before Axar Patel and KL Rahul stabilised things with their 57-run stand. But once the duo fell, Sri Lanka clawed back and despite Dube’s three boundaries, India couldn’t get the win which was very much in their grasp.

“The scores are gettable; you have to bat well to get that. We batted well in patches, but there was no consistent momentum. We started well but knew the game would start once spin came on. We lost a few wickets and fell behind but came back through the stand between Axar and Rahul,” added Rohit.

This was just the second time an ODI between India and Sri Lanka ended in a tie after Adelaide 2012 clash. Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka captain, who bowled himself to figures of 3-30, said there was turn on offer for spinners, which he wanted to use as a bowler.

“We felt 230 was enough, should have done better to restrict them further. Not easy to bowl, in the afternoon it turned a bit more. When the lights came on, it came easier onto the bat.”

“The left-hander came in and thought I could bowl to them because it spun a lot. I am happy about the energy in the field and the way boys played in the second half, especially Dunith’s knock and Nissanka batted well.”

Dunith Wellalage, who chipped with an all-round performance – 67 not out and 2-39, was rightfully declared as Player of the Match. “The wicket was helping spin, so I wanted to put them under pressure.”

“Me and Liyanage wanted to put on a partnership and then had a good partnership with Hasaranga. The wicket was slow, we planned to score about 220. Wicket was a bit better in the second innings. Our skipper and Hasaranga changed the game.”

Few would have expected Friday’s ODI series opener, which was seen as a mismatch between two teams, to end up in a thrilling tie. With Sunday set to see both teams take the field for the second ODI, it will be fascinating to see if India go past the finish line to get the win which deserted them on Friday.