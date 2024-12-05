2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from Terrace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed a tragic incident on Tuesday, December 3, when a two-year-old girl, Sandhya Chowdry, lost her life after accidentally falling from the terrace of her house in Chudi Bazaar.

Sandhya’s mother was cooking in the kitchen while Sandhya was playing with her elder sister on the terrace. When the mother came to the terrace, she noticed that her younger child was missing.

After searching for Sandhya, she found her lying on the road, surrounded by a crowd of people. She immediately rushed Sandhya to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

This heartbreaking incident is a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring children’s safety, particularly in high-risk areas like terraces. Parents and caregivers are urged to be vigilant and avoid leaving children unattended in such potentially hazardous locations. Proper precautions can prevent injuries and avert tragedies like this.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the matter.