Hyderabad

2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from Terrace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad witnessed a tragic incident on Tuesday, December 3, when a two-year-old girl, Sandhya Chowdry, lost her life after accidentally falling from the terrace of her house in Chudi Bazaar.

Mohammed Yousuf5 December 2024 - 18:25
2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from Terrace in Hyderabad’s Chudi Bazaar
2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling from Terrace in Hyderabad’s Chudi Bazaar

Hyderabad witnessed a tragic incident on Tuesday, December 3, when a two-year-old girl, Sandhya Chowdry, lost her life after accidentally falling from the terrace of her house in Chudi Bazaar.

Sandhya’s mother was cooking in the kitchen while Sandhya was playing with her elder sister on the terrace. When the mother came to the terrace, she noticed that her younger child was missing.

After searching for Sandhya, she found her lying on the road, surrounded by a crowd of people. She immediately rushed Sandhya to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Also Read: The Untold Story of Babri Masjid: History, Controversy, and Legacy

This heartbreaking incident is a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring children’s safety, particularly in high-risk areas like terraces. Parents and caregivers are urged to be vigilant and avoid leaving children unattended in such potentially hazardous locations. Proper precautions can prevent injuries and avert tragedies like this.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the matter.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf5 December 2024 - 18:25

Related Articles

Hyderabad: Young Man Murdered by Friend in Azampura

Hyderabad: Young Man Murdered by Friend in Azampura

5 December 2024 - 20:05
Stampede at Pushpa 2 Premiere in Hyderabad; Case Registered Against Actor Allu Arjun

Stampede at Pushpa 2 Premiere in Hyderabad; Case Registered Against Actor Allu Arjun

5 December 2024 - 19:15
BRS MLA held for 'threatening, abusing' police official in Hyderabad

BRS MLA held for ‘threatening, abusing’ police official in Hyderabad

5 December 2024 - 16:40
Hyderabad Shines with GHMC's Urban Beautification Projects

Hyderabad Shines with GHMC’s Urban Beautification Projects

5 December 2024 - 16:17
Back to top button