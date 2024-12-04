The Untold Story of the “Babri Masjid”

The Babri Masjid, built in the 16th century in Ayodhya, India, stands as a symbol of one of the most contentious religious and political disputes in Indian history. Its origins, controversies, and ultimate resolution continue to shape the narrative of India’s communal and legal landscape.

Construction and Historical Origins

The Babri Masjid was constructed in 1528–29 by Mir Baqi, a commander under Mughal emperor Babur, on a hill known as Ramkot (“Rama’s fort”). It was originally named Masjid-i-Janmasthan, signifying its association with the purported birthplace of Lord Ram, a revered Hindu deity.

Hindu nationalists have long claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing a pre-existing temple dedicated to Lord Ram. However, the existence of this temple remains a matter of significant debate.

Archaeological Evidence and Controversy

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted an excavation at the disputed site in 2003, following orders from the Allahabad High Court. The ASI report suggested the presence of a “massive structure” beneath the mosque with features consistent with North Indian temples. However, the report did not find conclusive evidence that the structure was demolished specifically to build the mosque. The findings attracted both praise and criticism, with some archaeologists questioning the methodology and conclusions of the excavation.

Early Conflicts and Legal Disputes

The first recorded disputes over the Babri Masjid emerged in the 19th century, with both Hindus and Muslims claiming rights to the site. Tensions escalated in 1949 when idols of Lord Ram and Sita were placed inside the mosque, allegedly by Hindu activists. The government responded by locking the mosque to prevent further unrest, while court cases were filed by both communities seeking access.

Demolition and Its Aftermath

On December 6, 1992, a large group of Hindu activists, mobilized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and allied organizations, demolished the mosque during a rally led by BJP leader L.K. Advani. The event, which followed years of agitation and political campaigning, triggered widespread riots across the Indian subcontinent, resulting in the deaths of approximately 2,000–3,000 people.

The demolition marked a turning point in the conflict, intensifying communal tensions and drawing global attention to the dispute.

Legal Developments and Resolution

In 2010, the Allahabad High Court ruled that the mosque was located on the site believed to be Lord Ram’s birthplace. The court divided the land into three parts, allocating one-third each to Hindus, Muslims, and a Hindu sect.

This decision was appealed by all parties, leading to a landmark Supreme Court verdict in November 2019. The Supreme Court ruled that the entire disputed site (2.75 acres) be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Hindu temple, acknowledging the site’s historical and religious significance for Hindus. Simultaneously, it directed the government to allocate an alternative 5-acre plot to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a new mosque.

The government allotted a site in Dhannipur village, 18 kilometers from Ayodhya, for the replacement mosque. Construction began on January 26, 2021.

Current Status and Legacy

On August 5, 2020, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple at the site of the Babri Masjid. The construction of the temple represents a significant moment in India’s history, bringing closure to decades of legal and communal disputes.

The Babri Masjid’s legacy is both a reminder of India’s complex history and a reflection of its ongoing challenges in managing religious diversity and historical grievances. While the Supreme Court’s verdict sought to balance competing claims, the events surrounding the site continue to evoke debates about justice, historical preservation, and communal harmony in India.