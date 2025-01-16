“200-Year-Old Door That Elephants Can’t Break – ‘Salmans Needs This Technique’ Comments Go Viral”

In a recent viral video, an incredibly unique and 200-year-old door has captured the imagination of viewers online. The door, showcased by a person on Instagram (@wanderers.of.varanasi), is described as so strong that even elephants would struggle to break it open. Built from 6-inch thick wood, it’s not just the material that makes this door impressive, but also its security mechanism, which is unlike anything seen before.

The video features a conversation about the door, where the individual explains that it uses three distinct locking systems. First, a wooden stick locks the door at the top. Next, a thick piece of wood is placed in the middle to add extra reinforcement. Finally, a small latch is secured at the bottom. This combination of locks makes it nearly impossible to open, even if two elephants were to push against it from the outside. The individual humorously points out that no force, no matter how strong, could break this door.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions, with viewers commenting on the security level of this door. One person jokingly claimed that even the Prime Minister would be safer behind such a door. Another suggested that the State Bank of India should install such doors in all its branches, while yet another comment labeled it as “Z+++ security.” One particularly amusing remark even said, “Salmans needs this technique.”

The video, showing the door’s impressive strength and the amusing reactions from the viewers, has quickly become a sensation on social media. The ingenuity of this historic door and its unique locking method are now the talk of the internet.