From May 22nd to June 1st, 2024, Austin, Texas, hosted the prestigious World Women’s Open, Sub-Junior, Junior & Masters Classic Bench Press Championships. This remarkable event saw participation from 60 countries, with over 1200 athletes competing in various categories.

Highlights: Women’s Bench Press 76 kg Weight Category

In the highly competitive 76 kg weight category, the top athletes showcased extraordinary strength and skill. The results are as follows:

1st Place: Xeniya Khan (Kazakhstan)

Xeniya Khan clinched the gold medal with a phenomenal performance, earning her the top spot on the podium and bringing pride to Kazakhstan.

Anges Rudin from Sweden secured the silver medal, demonstrating exceptional prowess and determination.

Airi Sakaguchi represented Japan with distinction, earning the bronze medal through her impressive bench press display.

Tejavath Sukanya from Telangana State, India, achieved a commendable 8th place finish, highlighting her as a rising star in the sport and bringing attention to India’s growing presence in international powerlifting.

Event Summary:

The 2024 World Women’s Open, Sub-Junior, Junior & Masters Classic Bench Press Championships was a resounding success, with athletes from around the globe demonstrating incredible talent and sportsmanship. The event not only celebrated the spirit of competition but also fostered international camaraderie and the promotion of women’s strength sports.

The city of Austin provided an excellent venue for the championships, with world-class facilities and enthusiastic support from the local community. As the event concluded, athletes and spectators alike looked forward to the next gathering of the world’s strongest women.

About the Championships:

The World Women’s Open, Sub-Junior, Junior & Masters Classic Bench Press Championships is an annual event that brings together the best female bench press athletes from around the world, showcasing their strength and dedication to the sport.