23-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances at Gachibowli Hotel

A 23-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room at Gachibowli on Sunday. The woman, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital, checked into the hotel earlier that day.

Syed Iftequar
Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room at Gachibowli on Sunday. The woman, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital, checked into the hotel earlier that day.

Later in the evening, hotel staff discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan in the room.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

A case has been registered, and authorities have taken a friend of the woman into custody for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

