25th K. S. Vyas Memorial Lecture a Resounding Success at Telangana Police Academy

Hyderabad: The 25th K. S. Vyas Memorial Lecture, held at the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy in Hyderabad, was a resounding success, with a captivating lecture by Dr. Rajen Harshe, former Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Allahabad. The lecture, focused on “Globalization and Terrorism,” delved deep into the intricate relationship between modern global dynamics and the evolving threat of terrorism.

Esteemed Guests and Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was presided over by Dr. Jitender, IPS, Director General of Police, Telangana, and saw a distinguished gathering of senior police officers, retired IPS officers, Telangana Police Academy faculty, Greyhounds officers, eminent guests, and members of the press. The list of notable attendees included Sri B. Shivadhar Reddy, DG Intelligence, Ms. Shikha Goel, DG CID, Sri Anil Kumar, DG SPF, Sri Vijay Kumar, DG ACB, Sri M. Stephen Raveendra, ADG Operations, Sri Ramesh Reddy, IGP P&L, Sri G. Sudheer Babu, CP Rachakonda, and Ms. B. Sumathi, IGP SIB.

A special touch was added to the occasion with the presence of Smt. Aruna Vyas and Sri Sreevatsa Kota, Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, who is the son of the late Sri K. S. Vyas.

Dr. Harshe’s Insightful Lecture on Globalization and Terrorism

Dr. Rajen Harshe’s lecture explored the multifaceted impact of globalization on the spread and nature of terrorism. He highlighted how technology, communication networks, and economic interdependence have shaped the strategies of terrorist organizations and influenced the response of security agencies. His address provided valuable insights into the complexities of counterterrorism in a rapidly changing world.

Paying Tribute to K. S. Vyas and His Legacy

The Academy Director, Ms. Abhilasha Bisht, emphasized the importance of remembering Sri K.S. Vyas and the impact he had on the development of the Telangana Police Academy. Dr. Jitender, DGP Telangana, reflected on the lasting legacy of Sri K.S. Vyas, who conceived and raised the renowned Greyhounds force, a significant achievement in the state’s law enforcement history.

Retired IPS officers Sri M.V. Krishna Rao, Sri K. Aravind Rao, and Aruna Vyas shared personal stories and reflections on their experiences with the late Sri K.S. Vyas, adding a poignant touch to the proceedings.

Continuing the Tradition of Intellectual Engagement

The K. S. Vyas Memorial Lecture series remains an important platform for fostering intellectual engagement and critical thinking on vital issues related to law enforcement and security. This year’s lecture underscored the need for continuous vigilance, adaptability, and collaboration in tackling terrorism in an increasingly interconnected global environment.

