Man-Eater Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad After Fatal Attack on Woman

Wayanad: A tiger, labeled as a “man-eater” after killing a 46-year-old woman in Wayanad, Kerala, was found dead in the early hours of Monday. The tiger, which had been terrorizing the Pancharakolli area, was identified as the same one responsible for the fatal attack on Radha, a woman who had gone to collect coffee beans in a forest-fringed estate two days earlier.

Fatal Attack Triggers Widespread Protests and State Action

The death of Radha sparked outrage among local residents, prompting the Kerala state government to declare the tiger a man-eater and authorize its culling. Forest officials launched a round-the-clock search for the big cat, which was located dead in the Pilakavu area on Monday morning.

Tiger’s Injuries Indicate Possible Fight with Another Tiger

Upon discovering the carcass, forest officials confirmed that the dead tiger matched the stripe pattern of the one that had attacked Radha. Chief veterinary surgeon Dr. Arun Zachariah, who led the search team, noted deep injuries on the tiger’s neck, which may have been caused by a confrontation with another tiger. These wounds were a mix of fresh and old injuries, hinting at a fierce battle within the forest.

Forest Officials’ Efforts and Attempts to Tranquilize the Tiger

Despite attempts to tranquilize the tiger during a patrol operation around 2:30 AM, the animal eluded capture. It wasn’t until hours later that officials found the tiger dead, behind a house in the Pilakavu region.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Northern Circle, KS Deepa, explained that the tiger’s exact cause of death would be confirmed after a postmortem. She added that the wildlife team had been monitoring the tiger’s movements through camera visuals installed in the area.

Local Relief and Continued Search Efforts

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran expressed relief over the tiger’s death, noting that it would bring peace to the local residents of Pancharakolli, who had been living in fear. He also praised the wildlife officials for their bravery and commitment to capturing the tiger, which had posed a significant threat to the community.

While the immediate danger is over, authorities continue to monitor the region and ensure no further threats are posed by other wild animals. The search mission in Wayanad will persist, and instructions have been given to the Chief Wildlife Warden and district collector to maintain vigilance.

Community Celebration Amid Ongoing Search

In a gesture of relief, local residents of Pancharakolli celebrated the tiger’s death by distributing sweets. The authorities had earlier imposed a curfew in Mananthavady Municipality following the fatal attack, and the tiger was declared a man-eater during a high-level meeting with the district collectorate on Sunday.

This marks the end of a tense chapter for Wayanad, but the forest department’s vigilance continues to ensure the safety of the people and wildlife in the region.

