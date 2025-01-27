JPC Clears Waqf Bill with 14 Amendments, Paving Way for Reform

New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has approved the Waqf Amendment Bill after thorough scrutiny, passing 14 amendments proposed by BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members. The bill, which seeks to reform the administration of Waqf boards across India, was cleared with a 16-10 vote, with 16 NDA members in favor and 10 from the Opposition opposing.

Waqf Bill Aims to Reform Waqf Board Administration

The Waqf Amendment Bill is part of an effort to modernize and streamline Waqf board administration, addressing concerns over the proper management of Muslim charitable endowments in the country. A total of 66 amendments were proposed during the JPC’s deliberations, including 23 from the ruling BJP and 44 from opposition parties.

JPC Chairman Confirms Clearance of Bill

JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal confirmed the clearance, stating that after six months of extensive discussions, the committee had come to a final decision. “The amendments were put to vote today, and 16 voted in favor, with 10 voting against,” Pal stated.

Inclusive and Democratic Deliberations, Says BJP MP

Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP and JPC member, also spoke about the inclusive process. She emphasized that the committee held democratic and detailed deliberations, ensuring that all voices were heard before reaching a decision.

Controversy and Allegations of Bias

The approval of the Waqf Amendment Bill is seen as a crucial step towards reforming the management of Waqf properties across India. However, the JPC’s meetings have been marked by controversy, with the Opposition accusing the committee chairman of bias and hurrying the process to influence upcoming Assembly elections.

Despite these accusations, Sarangi defended the process, asserting that every member was given a fair opportunity to voice their opinions.

Extended Deadline for Recommendations

Initially due on November 29, the JPC’s deadline for submitting its recommendations has been extended until February 13.

JPC Clears Waqf Bill with 14 Amendments, Paving Way for Reform

This development marks a significant milestone in the ongoing debate over Waqf board reforms and may have far-reaching implications for the governance of Waqf properties in the future.