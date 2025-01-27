Islamic Jihad Demands Release of 30 Palestinians in Exchange for Israeli Female Hostage Arbel Yehud

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement has demanded the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli female hostage Arbel Yehud. This demand comes amid ongoing negotiations concerning the hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian militant groups.

Mohammed al-Hindi, deputy secretary-general of the Islamic Jihad, informed Xinhua that Yehud is still alive and being held in Gaza. Al-Hindi emphasized that the movement is committed to reaching an agreement through mediators, with the goal of securing Yehud’s release before next Saturday.

Ceasefire Agreement and Obstacles

Al-Hindi expressed frustration with Israel’s attempts to obstruct the ceasefire deal, particularly regarding the return of Palestinian civilians to the northern Gaza Strip. The movement stated that Israel has failed to uphold its end of the agreement, which was supposed to facilitate the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

In response, Israel made it clear that it would not allow Palestinians to return to their homes in northern Gaza until the release of Arbel Yehud is finalized. Yehud had been scheduled for release on Saturday but was not included in the exchange deal that saw four Israeli hostages freed by Hamas.

Hostage Swap and Ceasefire Developments

As part of a six-week ceasefire agreement starting on January 19, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange was mediated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which ensured the safe transfer of the hostages.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the safe return of the four female soldiers, who were seen embracing their families in a video released by the IDF, expressing joy and relief following their release.

The situation remains tense, and both sides continue to negotiate for further hostage exchanges under the broader ceasefire agreement.

