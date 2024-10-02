26 iPhones seized from woman passenger at airport

Customs officials seized 26 newly introduced iPhones and 16 Promax devices in the market from a woman’s vanity bag at the International Airport here today.

According to a statement issued by the department today, officials stopped the woman in her late 30s for questioning on her arrival from Hong Kong yesterday.

Based on intelligence, Customs@IGI Airport intercepted a lady passenger travelling from Hongkong to Delhi carrying 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max concealed inside her vanity bag(wrapped in tissue paper). Further investigation is underway! #IndianCustomsAtWork pic.twitter.com/g0c2xDxGyx — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) October 1, 2024

On her baggage and personal investigation, 26 iPhones, 16 Promax hidden in the vanity bag were recovered, while the woman was not arrested.

The personal nature of the incident or its association with a major smuggling syndicate is being investigated which could be related to smuggling of valuable electronics devices.

The iPhones were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The customs department has estimated the value of the seized iPhones at Rs 30,66,328.