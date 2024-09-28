2nd Edition of IndianOil Race Across India Set to Begin on October 10 from Srinagar

The highly anticipated second edition of the IndianOil Race Across India, one of the nation’s toughest ultra-cycling events, is scheduled to start on October 10, 2024, from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. This challenging race will cover an immense distance of 3,758 km, ending at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, after passing through 12 states.

Sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), the race is raising the bar for endurance cycling in India, striving to meet global standards. Endorsed by the World Ultracycling Association (WUCA), the race serves as a qualifying event for the prestigious Race Across America (RAAM).

Participants will include solo riders, relay teams, and a special team of four especially abled cyclists riding under the “Race to Vision” initiative, raising awareness and showcasing the power of determination. Defence personnel from the Indian Navy, Air Force, and Police Department will also compete.

The race offers different time limits for various categories:

Solo riders: 12 days

Relay teams of 4: 8 days

Relay teams of 2: 10 days

Solo riders above 60: 13 days

With its unique blend of endurance, scenery, and competition, the IndianOil Race Across India 2024 promises to be an unforgettable test of resilience and teamwork.