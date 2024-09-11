3 held for raping woman

Palghar: Police have arrested three men for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in Maharashtra’s Palghar district after promising to get her a job, an official said on Wednesday.

One of the accused called the woman to his house in Nalla Sopara area on September 2 under the pretext of getting her a job and raped her, the official from Achole police station said.

He then sent her to the house of two other men in the area where they also raped her, he said.

The three men, in the age group of 26 to 35, threatened to commit the offence again if she informed about it to anyone.

The woman approached the police on Sunday following which a case was registered against the three accused on Monday under sections 64 (rape), 70(1) (gangrape), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and they were arrested, the official said.