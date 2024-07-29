3 killed, another critically injured in explosion at scrap shop in J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar: Three persons were killed, and another was critically injured in an explosion at a scrap shop in the Sopore sub district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The blast took place when a scrap dealer was unloading material from a truck in Sher Bagh area of Sopore

“The blast claimed three lives and one of the critically injured has been shifted to Srinagar,” an official said.

Police personnel and fire service officials rushed to the spot and began rescue operations after receiving information about the incident

Police said an investigation is underway to identify the material that caused the explosion.