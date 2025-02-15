Hyderabad: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Water Pit at Construction Site in Santosh Nagar: Video

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy named Shiva died after falling into a water pit at a construction site in Santosh Nagar Old Colony, located within the jurisdiction of the Ice Sudhan Police Station in the Old City of Hyderabad.

The young boy, identified as Shiva, was reportedly playing near the construction area when he accidentally fell into an uncovered water pit that was part of the ongoing construction of a house. Despite efforts to rescue him, he drowned in the pit.

The construction site, owned by Nusrat Majid, had a water pit left open without any safety barriers or warnings around it, which ultimately led to this unfortunate incident. Neighbors and locals expressed shock and grief over the tragic death of the child, who was described as an active and playful youngster.

Upon receiving the news, the police immediately reached the scene and conducted an investigation. They have registered a case and are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities have urged construction workers and owners to take proper precautions, including covering dangerous pits and ensuring safety standards to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

The boy’s parents and relatives are in deep shock, and the local community is mourning the loss of the young life. The police have assured that further legal action will be taken once the investigation is complete.