33 people killed in floods & incessant rains in AP

Vijayawada: The heavy floods and incessant rains during the last seven days have cost the lives of 33 people in Andhra Pradesh while two persons were found missing.

An official release here on Saturday said that 25 deaths were reported in NTR district, seven deaths reported in Guntur district and one death due to floods and rains reported in Palnadu district.

As many as 462 cattle including 106 big animals and 356 small animals were killed while 61,974 poultry birds perished.

The official set up 131 health camps especially for livestock where 14,092 animals have been treated. As many as 7 electrical sub-stations and two 33 KV feeders were damaged due to flooding and they were later repaired.

A total 3,913.90 KMs length of surface road was damaged while roads breached at 63 places. The release stated that crops in 1,81,538 hectares in 20 districts were affected due to floods and incessant rains and 2,05,194 farmers incurred crop losses.

Horticulture crops were damaged in 19,686 hectares, affecting 30,877 farmers in 12 districts.

Due to incessant rains and floods, 6,44,133 people were affected and 230 relief camps were set up for them while 344 pregnant women were set up to the medical camps from the flood ravaged areas.

The release added that 18 SDRF, 23 NDRF and two navy teams have been deployed to the flood hit areas to carry out relief operations in NTR district while six helicopters, two from Indian navy and 4 from Indian Air Force were airdropped food packets and water in the flood hit areas.